The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 6 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff. Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time. With 6 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 6.

Highlights:

Current Player #6 Jacolby Criswell

A four-star quarterback out of Morrilton, Criswell chose the North Carolina Tar Heels over the home-state Razorbacks out of high school. During his three-year stretch in Chapel Hill, Criswell completed 18-of-31 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown. His lone start came during his sophomore season in 2021 against Wofford, when he threw for 125 yards and rushed five times for 66 yards and a touchdown. The redshirt junior has played well during fall camp with Arkansas and is a lock to be KJ Jefferson's backup in 2023 with his eyes set on the starting position in 2024.

Former Player: #6 Ken Hamlin

A standout at Frayser High School in Memphis, Hamlin was the Class 3A Player of the Year as a senior in 1999. During an All-American freshman season with the Razorbacks, Hamlin totaled 104 tackles. It was the first time a freshman and second time a defensive back had ever led the team in tackles. Hamlin followed a stellar freshman campaign with a Second Team All-American sophomore season. As a junior, he deflected 28 passes and intercepted nine passes. In total, Hamlin made 381 tackles during his Arkansas career. The 6-foot-2 safety was drafted in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. In his eight-year professional career, Hamlin tallied 489 tackles, five sacks and 15 interceptions in 105 games.

1954: Arkansas 6 - Ole Miss 0

In a game where two defenses played to their highest capability, it was an offensive trick play that makes this matchup memorable. Dubbed the "Powder River," the play was named after a river in Wyoming that's about a mile wide and only a few feet deep. As can be seen at the 5:08 mark in the video above, Buddy Bob Benson took a direct snap and rolled to his left. With the defense's full attention on Benson, wide receiver Preston Carpenter found himself wide-open for a 66-yard touchdown. The Razorback defense held strong, and Arkansas won 6-0.

Madre Hill's six rushing touchdowns against South Carolina