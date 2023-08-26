The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 7 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff. Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time. With 7 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 7.

Highlights:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj43IGRheXMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlPSzFQVHdpa0Qi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85T0sxUFR3aWtEPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdh ck1hY2hpbmUyMDEzIChAV2FyTWFjaGluZTIwMTMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2FyTWFjaGluZTIwMTMvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTU0Mjcz OTA1MDYxNzY4NTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDI2LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Current Player #7 Trajan Jeffcoat

A transfer from Missouri, Jeffcoat is a former First Team All-SEC member and he totaled 84 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks from 2018-22 with the Tigers. The 6-foot-4 defensive end has recorded 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks against Arkansas during his career. Now with the Razorbacks, Jeffcoat is expected to play a major role for the defense as indicated by his team captain honor on Friday.

Former Player: #7 Knile Davis

Born in Missouri City, Texas, Davis was a standout out at Thurgood Marshall High School in both football and track and field. During his freshman season with the Razorbacks, Davis rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns on 33 attempts. He followed that up with a breakout sophomore campaign, totaling 1,282 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 7.4 yards per attempt. After suffering a season-ending injury in 2011, the First Team All-SEC running back returned for one final go-around in 2012, when he ran 112 times for 377 yards and two touchdowns. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Davis with the 96th overall pick in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. During his five-year professional career, Davis registered 805 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 250 attempts.

1966: LSU 14 - Arkansas 7

Coming off its lone national championship season in 1964, the Razorbacks were in the conversation again in 1965 after finishing the regular season a perfect 10-0 overall. A 7-3 overall LSU squad had different plans, however. Arkansas got the scoring started with a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jon Brittenum to All-American Bobby Crockett. The Tigers scored the next and final 14 points of the game in the second quarter to take a 14-7 at halftime.

Both defenses stood tall in the second half, and the Razorbacks ended the game on the LSU 24-yard line. Crockett set a bowl record with 10 catches for 129 yards.

Rawleigh Williams III's seven 100-yard rushing games in 2016