Dubwig, who is set to play in the NBC All-American Game in January, made the announcement on his X account.

Arkansas bolstered its specialist room on Sunday as Cabot punter Sam Dubwig committed to the Razorbacks.

Kohl's kicking camps ranks Dubwig as a five-star prospect. He was able to hit punts in the 50-60 yard range and was able to hit over five seconds of hangtime at the camp.

Dubwig averaged 46.1 yards per punt on 48 punts last season for Cabot. 23 of his kicks landed inside the 20-yard line, while 13 of them landed inside the 10-yard line.

Dubwig will join the program as a preferred walk-on and will enroll in January. He is the sixth in-state commitment in the 2024 class.