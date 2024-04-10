Calipari embracing blank-slate mentality at Arkansas
Blank canvases always hold the most potential, and new Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari has some painting to do with the Razorbacks.
Hired away from the Kentucky Wildcats officially on Wednesday, Calipari is bringing a wealth of experience to Fayetteville and a fresh-start mentality in an ever-changing college basketball landscape.
Can the Hall of Fame head coach adapt his roster-building philosophy and scheme to fully maximize an Arkansas roster that currently holds zero scholarship players? With a reported NIL fund of $5 million+, he'll have every opportunity to land premiere talent during the offseason.
"You can say rebuild, there may not be a roster," Calipari said during his introductory presser on Wednesday. "I’ve got to put a roster together. No, you laugh, but that’s not funny. I just met with the team. There were three guys in there and they were in the portal.
"We’ve got work to do and the only thing that I want to tell you is I’m not that guy that has a magic wand. That’s not who I am. I’m the grinder that comes everyday. When you watch my team from the beginning to the end of the year, you say ‘Wow, they got better.’ Individual players got better. They become a better team to put them in the best position."
Revered for his one-and-done recruiting ability and NBA talent development, Calipari has to shift gears with the Razorbacks. He'll look to flip some of the prospects that made up the No. 2 Rivals' 2024 recruiting class at Kentucky, but plenty of roster spots will remain for transfers to fill up.
"That’s one of the issues which means physical toughness and physicality matter more now than ever before," Calipari said. "Now, you can have freshmen, but they better be physically tough. The transfer portal, you’re getting some older players, but the other thing you have to understand, both Purdue and Connecticut had players that had been in their program three years. They didn’t leave, they were there three years. So, it’s not just go get a transfer."
During his last few years in Lexington, Kentucky, Calipari started to change the way he built his team. Standout players like Antonio Reeves, Oscar Tshiebwe, Kellan Grady, Davion Mintz and Olivier Sarr all transferred in from different programs, so maybe the transition won't be difficult in Fayetteville.
"Look, there's going to be enough kids that would want to play here for us," Calipari said. "That will be fine. I really believe that. And you know, whether I was at UMass or Memphis or at Kentucky, kids want play for us and hopefully it's because we put them first and their families know it."
Calipari won't just go out and recruit any player, though. Character and passion for the game of basketball come before all else, and that can be difficult to find in a basketball world focused on NIL.
"If you’re not into basketball, you won’t come here," Calipari said. "If you’re smoking, clubbing, drinking, chasing. This is about being at a place that has zeroed in on a culture that creates professional habits, and that includes academically. You can do all that, you can care about the kids and still win."
