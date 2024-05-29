Arkansas head coach John Calipari revealed new schedule details for the Razorbacks while speaking with reporters Wednesday at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Florida.

The new Head Hog did not disclose any opponents for the Razorbacks 2024-25 non-conference schedule, which remains a mystery, but he did mention a few locations. According to Calipari, Arkansas will play in Dallas, North Little Rock and potentially at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"Most of the stuff is done of who we're playing, and then there may be one team that I try to do a home-and-home with," Calipari said. "But we're going to play in Little Rock. We're going to play in Dallas. You need national games. You've got to play in Madison Square Garden.

"Look, we want to recruit Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, St. Louis — we do. But you know we're going to recruit nationally. The only thing is, we're not going to take 6-7 freshman. Now, it'll be 3 or 4. Hopefully retain a few, get a couple transfers and that is the formula today."