 Arkansas Razorbacks offered Tyler Gant after an impressive camp day
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-06 15:30:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Camp day leads to offer for 2023 DL from Missouri

Tyler Gant is a 2023 defensive lineman from St. Louis.
Tyler Gant is a 2023 defensive lineman from St. Louis.
Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
Staff

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Every recruit's dream is to show up at a prospect camp and leave with an offer in hand. For Tyler Gant, that quickly became a reality after a great performance at Arkansas' camp on June 20.

A defensive lineman in the Class of 2023, Gant impressed the Razorbacks with his long, 6-foot-4, 270-pound frame and hand usage, catching the eye of defensive line coach Jermial Ashley.

“I had some great performances at camps last month and continued that at the Arkansas camp, which earned me an offer," Gant said. "Coach Ashley, the defensive line coach, is who offered me.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}