Camp day leads to offer for 2023 DL from Missouri

Every recruit's dream is to show up at a prospect camp and leave with an offer in hand. For Tyler Gant, that quickly became a reality after a great performance at Arkansas' camp on June 20.

A defensive lineman in the Class of 2023, Gant impressed the Razorbacks with his long, 6-foot-4, 270-pound frame and hand usage, catching the eye of defensive line coach Jermial Ashley.

“I had some great performances at camps last month and continued that at the Arkansas camp, which earned me an offer," Gant said. "Coach Ashley, the defensive line coach, is who offered me.”