Camp Notebook: Yurachek's injury, different fronts, OL depth, more
FAYETTEVILLE — The injury report following Arkansas’ first scrimmage of camp included athletics director Hunter Yurachek.
On a play that ended with Jalen Catalon pushing Josh Oglesby out of bounds, the running back slid into Yurachek and his momentum led to his foot flying up and across the AD’s face.
Head coach Sam Pittman said he wasn’t aware of Yurachek’s injury until talking about it with him after practice.
“Actually, my wife was at practice and she told me that Hunter got a cleat in the face,” Pittman said. “He was trying to get out of the way, but I know he's going to be fine. I had a nice conversation with him, but I didn't even know it happened at practice."
Yurachek had fun with it on social media. He posted a picture of the cut and said he was “leading by example” after Pittman talked about toughness prior to the scrimmage.
A few hours later, the Razorbacks’ athletics director posted video of the play in order to, as he wrote, “validate I was indeed at the scrimmage and not on a motorcycle.” That, of course, was in reference to Bobby Petrino’s infamous accident in 2012.
Here are a few other tidbits from Saturday’s post-scrimmage interviews…
Morning Practices
The Razorbacks will continue practicing in the afternoon Monday and Tuesday, but will shift to morning practices for the three practices leading up to Saturday’s scrimmage.
The media viewing period is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with interviews set for around 11 a.m.
“The reason behind that is because I felt like we had slow starts at 11 (a.m.) last year,” Pittman said. “The band, the crowd, those things will help us, but starting fast is on you individually. We also have to teach them how your body feels the next time in the morning.”
