Camp Notebook: Yurachek's injury, different fronts, OL depth, more

FAYETTEVILLE — The injury report following Arkansas’ first scrimmage of camp included athletics director Hunter Yurachek.

On a play that ended with Jalen Catalon pushing Josh Oglesby out of bounds, the running back slid into Yurachek and his momentum led to his foot flying up and across the AD’s face.

Head coach Sam Pittman said he wasn’t aware of Yurachek’s injury until talking about it with him after practice.

“Actually, my wife was at practice and she told me that Hunter got a cleat in the face,” Pittman said. “He was trying to get out of the way, but I know he's going to be fine. I had a nice conversation with him, but I didn't even know it happened at practice."

Yurachek had fun with it on social media. He posted a picture of the cut and said he was “leading by example” after Pittman talked about toughness prior to the scrimmage.

A few hours later, the Razorbacks’ athletics director posted video of the play in order to, as he wrote, “validate I was indeed at the scrimmage and not on a motorcycle.” That, of course, was in reference to Bobby Petrino’s infamous accident in 2012.