The Arkansas Razorbacks are off to a relatively slow start in recruiting with nine commits through July in Chad Morris’s first full recruiting cycle, but it’s already clear that the Hogs’ 2019 class will be packed with quality athletes. The question is, will it be good enough to crack the Rivals rankings top 25 when signing day rolls around?

The Razorbacks haven’t recruited top 25 classes very consistently, with just two classes making the cut in the last five years. The Hogs’ 2017 signing class squeezed into the top 25 coming in at no. 24 with five 4-stars and 18 3-stars, and the 2015 class came in at no. 25 with seven 4-stars. The classes in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 were all borderline with 2016 being the worst at no. 30.

What do Morris and company have to do to get a top 25 class year after year? The general trend shows that programs need to sign seven or more 4-star prospects, but can sneak in with six 4-stars if their 3-star signees are highly rated. For example, Mississippi State missed the top 25 cut, coming in at no. 27, despite having six 4-star signees because a very large number of the 3-stars were 5.5 3-stars. Another example is Texas in 2017, the Longhorns signed 8 4-star prospects but because the Rivals rankings average the top 20 ratings, the Longhorns low-rated 3-stars badly hurt their status pushing them down to no. 31.

In the 2018 team rankings, Arkansas came in at a pretty horrendous no. 61 with just two 4-stars and 12 3-stars, but now that Morris and the new staff have a full cycle to recruit, they’ll be much better off. Last cycle, South Carolina was able to achieve a very nice no. 19 ranking with no 5-stars, but all of their 21 signees were 3-stars or better with eight 4-stars. North Carolina was able to get in at no. 23 with just six 4-stars but 12 high 3-stars and Mississippi State closed out at no. 25 with seven 4-stars.

It’s not just about hitting the seven 4-star threshold though. With early signing day pushing up every recruit’s commitment timeline (or so it seems), 4-star recruits are getting swiped up left and right, which means teams recruiting more slowly might not make the cut in the end.

Looking at the current top 25, 17 teams already have six 4-star commits (4-star or higher) and seven of those are SEC schools. Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn and Tennessee have already all but solidified their rankings in the top 25 and Florida is coming up with four 4-stars committed.

So, theoretically, the Hogs need to beat out seven teams to seven or more 4-stars and they’re already trending very positively in that regard. The Razorbacks flipped 4-star wide receiver Shamar Nash then locked down 4-star defensive end legacy Mataio Soli who was heavily courted by Florida, Auburn and more.

Here are the other 4-star prospects the Razorbacks could close on to hit the top-25 mark on National Signing Day




