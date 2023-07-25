ESPN's College GameDay is one of college football's great traditions, as it brings hype and intrigue around the game it covers each week. The network announced College GameDay's Week 1 destination for the 2023 football season, and it contains some connections to the Arkansas football team.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XRSYjMzk7UkUgQ09NSU5HIFRPIFRIRSBRVUVFTiBDSVRZISDwn5GR PGJyPjxicj5TZWUgeW91IFdlZWsgMSBpbiBDaGFybG90dGUgZm9yIGEgYmF0 dGxlIG9mIHRoZSBDYXJvbGluYXMg8J+NvzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVU5DRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVO Q0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v R2FtZWNvY2tGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR2FtZWNvY2tGQjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL09KN0o3U09NNmIiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9PSjdKN1NPTTZiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENvbGxlZ2UgR2Ft ZURheSAoQENvbGxlZ2VHYW1lRGF5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NvbGxlZ2VHYW1lRGF5L3N0YXR1cy8xNjgzNTIyODQ3MDU3MDky NjIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMjQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

On September 2, the SEC's South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the ACC's North Carolina Tarheels in a neutral-site game in Charlotte, North Carolina. Former Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is the new offensive coordinator for the Gamecocks. He'll be leading a new-look offense with Arkansas tight-end transfer Trey Knox likely to start. North Carolina lost their backup quarterback via the transfer portal after Jacolby Criswell moved back to his home state with the Arkansas Razorbacks. While that game contains interesting storylines, fans in Fayetteville are more concerned about whether or not the Razorbacks will have the opportunity to play in a match hosted by College GameDay in 2023. Arkansas last appeared on the show in 2021, when Sam Pittman led his team to Athens, Georgia, against the No. 2 Bulldogs, a game the then-No. 8 Razorbacks lost 37-0. Arkansas may have a few opportunities for College GameDay in 2023, but that will depend on its early-season performance. Here are three games the Razorbacks will have a shot to make a College GameDay appearance for during the 2023 season.

LSU

The earliest chance will likely be against the LSU Tigers in Week 4 on Sept. 23. The media picked LSU to finish second in the SEC West, and the Tigers will likely start with a high ranking in the AP's top-25 poll. For this game to be considered, the fifth-place selected Razorbacks must start the season 3-0. With Western Carolina, Kent State and BYU set to travel to Arkansas in those first three games, it wouldn't be shocking for the Razorbacks to be undefeated heading into Baton Rouge.

Texas A&M

If Arkansas can upset LSU in Baton Rouge and Texas A&M can remain undefeated up to this point, College GameDay could show up for the Southwest Classic. Many fans believed College GameDay should have hosted the 2021 game against Texas A&M in Arlington, but ESPN chose the outing between Notre Dame and Wisconsin instead. With a unique storyline brewing between the Razorbacks and Bobby Petrino-led Aggie offense, the chaos of this matchup may be too good to pass on if both teams are undefeated at that point.

Ole Miss

The games between the Razorbacks and Rebels are always exciting to watch. Arkansas lost 52-51 in Oxford in 2021 after a super-man effort from quarterback KJ Jefferson came up just short. In 2022, the Razorbacks had a 42-6 lead before giving up 21 unanswered in the fourth quarter in a game that Arkansas couldn't completely put away. College GameDay may not be able to pass up another high-scoring affair if both teams are ranked in the top-25 going into this game.