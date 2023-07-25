Can Arkansas make a College GameDay appearance in 2023?
ESPN's College GameDay is one of college football's great traditions, as it brings hype and intrigue around the game it covers each week.
The network announced College GameDay's Week 1 destination for the 2023 football season, and it contains some connections to the Arkansas football team.
On September 2, the SEC's South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the ACC's North Carolina Tarheels in a neutral-site game in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Former Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is the new offensive coordinator for the Gamecocks. He'll be leading a new-look offense with Arkansas tight-end transfer Trey Knox likely to start.
North Carolina lost their backup quarterback via the transfer portal after Jacolby Criswell moved back to his home state with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
While that game contains interesting storylines, fans in Fayetteville are more concerned about whether or not the Razorbacks will have the opportunity to play in a match hosted by College GameDay in 2023.
Arkansas last appeared on the show in 2021, when Sam Pittman led his team to Athens, Georgia, against the No. 2 Bulldogs, a game the then-No. 8 Razorbacks lost 37-0. Arkansas may have a few opportunities for College GameDay in 2023, but that will depend on its early-season performance.
Here are three games the Razorbacks will have a shot to make a College GameDay appearance for during the 2023 season.
LSU
The earliest chance will likely be against the LSU Tigers in Week 4 on Sept. 23. The media picked LSU to finish second in the SEC West, and the Tigers will likely start with a high ranking in the AP's top-25 poll. For this game to be considered, the fifth-place selected Razorbacks must start the season 3-0.
With Western Carolina, Kent State and BYU set to travel to Arkansas in those first three games, it wouldn't be shocking for the Razorbacks to be undefeated heading into Baton Rouge.
Texas A&M
If Arkansas can upset LSU in Baton Rouge and Texas A&M can remain undefeated up to this point, College GameDay could show up for the Southwest Classic.
Many fans believed College GameDay should have hosted the 2021 game against Texas A&M in Arlington, but ESPN chose the outing between Notre Dame and Wisconsin instead.
With a unique storyline brewing between the Razorbacks and Bobby Petrino-led Aggie offense, the chaos of this matchup may be too good to pass on if both teams are undefeated at that point.
Ole Miss
The games between the Razorbacks and Rebels are always exciting to watch. Arkansas lost 52-51 in Oxford in 2021 after a super-man effort from quarterback KJ Jefferson came up just short.
In 2022, the Razorbacks had a 42-6 lead before giving up 21 unanswered in the fourth quarter in a game that Arkansas couldn't completely put away.
College GameDay may not be able to pass up another high-scoring affair if both teams are ranked in the top-25 going into this game.
There's no coincidence that the four-game stretch of LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Alabama — the Hogs' most brutal of the season — contains three games with a chance of hosting College GameDay.
If the Razorbacks can make the improvements necessary, the star duo of KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders could land Arkansas its first College GameDay showcase in two years.