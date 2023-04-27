The Arkansas Razorbacks haven't had a linebacker selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 1983, when Billy Ray Smith Jr. was taken No. 5 overall by the San Diego Chargers, but Drew Sanders will be looking to change that on Thursday night.

A transfer from Alabama, Sanders earned first team All-American honors from the Associated Press in 2022 and was named second team All-American by four other outlets, as well as being named first team All-SEC by the AP, Coaches, Pro Football Focus and USA Today.

The standout linebacker earned those honors after he finished second in the SEC and 14th in the nation with 9.5 sacks and he added 13.5 tackles for loss and 103 total tackles on the year. All of that production came during his first season at the Mike linebacker position.

While he produced at an extremely high level at the position, Sanders' small sample size of experience is what scares NFL teams.

"Really just a lack of experience at the position," Sanders said after his pro day on March 29. "So I mean you kind of have some experience issues there, where it’s just like reading something or something like that."

According to NFL.com, one personnel director for an NFC stated that they believe Sanders would be better suited for a team as a pass rusher off the edge — which is what he did in his limited play time at Alabama and he exhibited on a few occasions at Arkansas.

“He’s going to test well but I think there is more value to drafting him as a pass rusher than a linebacker," said the personnel director for an NFC team.

No matter what position he plays, Sanders has clearly proven that he's an elite talent in the draft. He ran a a 4.59 40-yard dash at Arkansas' Pro Day, which would have ranked 12th of linebackers at the NFL Combine. It's worth noting that Sanders did attend the combine, but did not participate in drills due to a hamstring injury.

What stood out most from Sanders' pro day was his 37" vertical jump, which would've ranked fourth of combine linebackers.

"Yeah, I felt pretty good on that," Sanders said. "Felt good jumping. Broad I didn’t do so hot but felt good on the vertical."

Since his pro day, Sanders has been at home in Denton, Texas, working with his strength coach — his dad — and his nutritionist — his mom.

"I’m pretty hard on myself I’d say," Sanders said. "That kind of takes that off of them. But they’re gonna push me as well too. Just kind of a get the job done kind of thing."

ESPN ranks Sanders as the No. 70 overall player and the No. 3 inside linebacker. After being projected as a first rounder at points during the 2022 college football season, it seems like Sanders has made his way down into the second round in most projections — though five of the 11 mock drafts used by HawgBeat has Sanders being selected in the first round.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Sanders' production score of 86 ranks first of any combine linebacker and his total score of 82 ranks second of all combine linebackers. The issue is, most mock drafts have just two or three linebackers being selected in the first round.

Of the six rankings systems that HawgBeat used, Sanders is the consensus No. 46 overall prospect and he is ranked as the No. 1 overall inside linebacker by three of the six.

Here's a full look at Sanders' measurables, combine/pro day results, draft rankings, mock drafts and what scouts have said about Sanders: