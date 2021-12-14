Catalon announces return to Arkansas in 2022

Arkansas went 2 for 3 on keeping its draft-eligible underclassmen for another year.

A few days after center Ricky Stromberg announced he’d return to school in 2022, safety Jalen Catalon made a similar announcement Tuesday afternoon via a video shared on Twitter.

Both of them considered entering the NFL Draft, but ultimately didn’t follow in the footsteps of wide receiver Treylon Burks.

“This place has been a second home for me since I arrived in 2019,” Catalon said in the video. “The love and support from my coaches and the great fans here have been second to none. The relationships and accolades made on and off the field have been something I’ll forever be proud of and cherish.

“Every time I step on the field, all I wanted to do was put my best foot forward and wear that Razorback logo with pride and honor. My family always told me, ‘Follow your heart and just enjoy the journey.’ And that journey will continue here.”

The former Rivals250 prospect burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2020, racking up 99 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles in 10 games. He developed a reputation for his bone-crushing hits and earned first-team All-SEC recognition from the AP.

Coming off that season, Catalon was considered a possible high-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and landed on multiple preseason all-conference squads.

Although he started the season with a bang, intercepting two passes against Rice, injuries derailed Catalon’s redshirt sophomore campaign. A hand injury likely prevented him from coming down with a critical interception against Ole Miss and then a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery sidelined him halfway through the season.

Many expected Catalon to still declare early, but some draft experts speculated that with his injury history - which includes a torn ACL his senior year of high school and shoulder surgery as a true freshman - he might benefit from another full season of college football.