Arkansas brought in 11 of their 2019 signees early for spring football but there are still 16 players from the no. 20 recruiting class wrapping up their senior year of high school. We're catching up with them all to see what they've been up to and how they've been living since the craziness of recruitment has ended. In case you missed it, catch up with Zach Zimos, Collin Clay and Dylan Rathcke.

While Shamar Nash and Trey Knox are already on campus, T.Q. Jackson joins Treylon Burks as a fall enrollee. The Texas wide receiver was the second pass catching commit in the Hogs' 2019 signing class and the fourth wide receiver to earn a 4th star from Rivals making it 4-for-4 for Arkansas coach Justin Stepp. The four 4-stars earned Stepp a spot in Rivals' top 25 recruiters of the year. Jackson chose Arkansas over offers from 16 other Division-I programs. A dual-sport athlete, Jackson hasn't taken a break since football season: "Lately, I’ve just been finishing this school stuff strong. As far as my track accomplishments, I’ve ran sub 21s in the 200 m., which is pretty good, and I’m one the 4x100 relay and we’re headed to state with the fastest time in 3A. "As far as football I’ve just been working out and working on my craft ever day I’m not busy with track. I’ve been using Coach Tru’s packet that he sent us. Life after recruitment, it's more chill, it’s more straightforward now, I like that though." - Jackson Read more about Jackson in his signing day profile.

Oklahoma 3-star Brady Latham is one of the Razorbacks' six offensive line commits, four of which are not on campus yet. Already making moves into the starting and second-string rotation are JUCO additions Chibueze Nwanna and Myron Cunningham. Latham chose Arkansas over offers from Utah State, New Mexico and Missouri State. "I've been having a great offseason. I’ve gained ten pounds and made considerable gains in each of my lifts. I’ve been really focusing on my footwork and flexibility." Unlike some other signees, Latham has been twitter-silent since this winter, choosing to live his life off of social media. "This Spring, I’ve been fishing as much as I can and spending lots of time with my friends and family before I report." - Latham Read more about Latham in his signing day profile.