Chad Morris has added a new support staff member, Armani Perez from Louisiana Tech. Perez served as the Bulldogs' Director of Recruiting and joined their staff as an assistant in 2015.

Sources from Louisiana Tech say Perez is a great player evaluator and will be involved in recruiting and player personnel. Perez was born in Miami, Florida and graduated from Florida State University in 2014 where he also worked in the football recruiting department.

Despite Perez's background in the Sunshine State, the Bulldogs didn't sign any players from Florida in the last four classes. They finished 7th and 5th in Conference USA recruiting rankings in 2017 and 2018 but fell to no. 10 in 2019.

This is the second new hire to become public this week. The Hogs hired former Tulsa and SMU secondary coach Jess Loepp to be an offensive analyst, giving the offense a defensive perspective.

Last week, the Hogs announced the hiring of their new Executive Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting, Larry McDonald, who comes to Arkansas from A&M.

