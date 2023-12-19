Despite getting a 69-66 win over Lipscomb on Saturday to improve the Razorbacks' recored to 7-4 this year, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman was not happy postgame knowing that a 3-point win wouldn't do much to boost metrics.

"I just know we’ve got a lot of work [to do]," Musselman said postgame. "I’d be not telling the truth if I said I was relieved. I’m disappointed."

Arkansas started the season 3-0 with plenty of momentum generated from an Oct. 28 charity exhibition win over now-No. 1 Purdue. Since then the Razorbacks own a 4-4 record with a big home win over then-No. 7 Duke, but there's been plenty of lineup movement and struggles during that time.