Despite getting a 69-66 win over Lipscomb on Saturday to improve the Razorbacks' recored to 7-4 this year, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman was not happy postgame knowing that a 3-point win wouldn't do much to boost metrics.
"I just know we’ve got a lot of work [to do]," Musselman said postgame. "I’d be not telling the truth if I said I was relieved. I’m disappointed."
Arkansas started the season 3-0 with plenty of momentum generated from an Oct. 28 charity exhibition win over now-No. 1 Purdue. Since then the Razorbacks own a 4-4 record with a big home win over then-No. 7 Duke, but there's been plenty of lineup movement and struggles during that time.
"We played really good basketball against Purdue in an exhibition game," Musselman said after the Lipscomb game. "We played really good basketball against Duke. And then we’ve got to get better in all the other games."
