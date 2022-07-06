Checking in on Razorbacks playing summer baseball
Summer baseball is in full swing for some Razorback players, and two are going to take some-much needed rest.
Peyton Stovall and Jace Bohrofen traveled to Massachusetts together to team up on the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod Baseball League. The two were late arrivals to the team, which started play on June 12 — the same day Arkansas defeated North Carolina 4-3 to clinch a College World Series berth.
After a lengthy season with the Hogs and a brief stint at the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp, pitchers Brady Tygart and Hagen Smith will take time to rest, per the UofA. Both were set to throw in the CCBL; Smith was going to pitch for the Orleans Firebirds and Tygart was going to join Stovall and Bohrofen on the Commodores in the CCBL.
Right-handed pitchers Jake Faherty and Matthew Magre along with lefty Nick Griffin are teamed up on the Santa Barbara Foresters in the California Collegiate League. The three combined for just 7 2/3 innings pitched with Arkansas this past season, but Griffin is a guy that head coach Dave Van Horn has said he'd like to have as a starter at some point.
Freshman infielder Jude Putz is also playing in the CCL for the Walnut Creek Crawdads.
Righty Austin Ledbetter and infielder Kendall Diggs are set to play in the Appalachian League. Ledbetter has made one appearance for the Princeton WhistlePigs, and Diggs has yet to play for the Kingsport Axmen.
Right-hander Dylan Carter has been throwing for the Green Bay Rockets in the Northwoods League since May 31 as a starter.
Here is a full list of how each has performed to this point:
Jace Bohrofen – Cape Cod Baseball League (Falmouth Commodores)
2 GP, 7 AB, 2 H, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 SB, .286 AVG
Peyton Stovall – Cape Cod Baseball League (Falmouth Commodores)
3 GP, 11 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 0 K, .182 AVG
Hagen Smith – USA Baseball Collegiate National Team (training camp only)
Pitched for Stripes in a 7-0 loss to the Stars on July 3.
2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 50 TP
Brady Tygart – USA Baseball Collegiate National Team (training camp only)
Pitched for Stars in a 7-0 win over the Stripes on June 30.
1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 5 BF
*No pitch count listed*
Nick Griffin – California Collegiate League (Santa Barbara Foresters)
3 GP, 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K, 0.00 ERA, 1-0 W/L
Matthew Magre – California Collegiate League (Santa Barbara Foresters)
5 GP, 4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 4 K, 6.75 ERA
Jake Faherty – California Collegiate League (Santa Barbara Foresters)
6 GP, 7 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 10 BB, 8 K, 7.71 ERA, 0-1 W/L
Jude Putz – California Collegiate League (Walnut Creek Crawdads)
12 GP, 38 AB, 9 R, 5 H, 1 RBI, 8 BB, 9 K, 4 SB, .132 AVG
Dylan Carter – Northwoods League (Green Bay Rockers)
6 GP, 6 GS, 39.2 IP, 25 H, 16 R, 11 ER, 15 BB, 36 K, 2.50 ERA, 2-4 W/L
*Threw a complete game shutout on June 12. Gave up five hits, walked one and struck out eight.*
Austin Ledbetter – Appalachian League (Princeton WhistlePigs)
1 GP, 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP, 8 BF