Checking in on Razorbacks playing summer baseball

Summer baseball is in full swing for some Razorback players, and two are going to take some-much needed rest.

Peyton Stovall and Jace Bohrofen traveled to Massachusetts together to team up on the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod Baseball League. The two were late arrivals to the team, which started play on June 12 — the same day Arkansas defeated North Carolina 4-3 to clinch a College World Series berth.

After a lengthy season with the Hogs and a brief stint at the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp, pitchers Brady Tygart and Hagen Smith will take time to rest, per the UofA. Both were set to throw in the CCBL; Smith was going to pitch for the Orleans Firebirds and Tygart was going to join Stovall and Bohrofen on the Commodores in the CCBL.