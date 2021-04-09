CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Arkansas-Ole Miss Game 1 postponed
Pregame Notes
Jacob Nesbit is getting the start at third base, and hitting in the 9 hole, for Arkansas on Friday, while Zack Gregory is getting the nod in left field. That means Cullen Smith and Braydon Webb will at least start the game on the bench.
Cael Baker is starting at first base for Ole Miss, replacing the injured Tim Elko.
Full lineups are listed below.
GAME 1 POSTPONED
After being pushed back two hours, Friday's series opener between Arkansas and Ole Miss has officially been postponed.
The two teams will play a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be a full nine innings.
First pitch: 8 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Hogs hit the road for top-5 showdown at Ole Miss (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Ole Miss
~Scouting report on the Rebels
~Weather report
~Stat of the Week on Kevin Kopps
~Home Run Tracker
~Stat comparison
|Arkansas
|Ole Miss
|
1. Robert Moore - 2B
|
1. Justin Bench - 3B
|
2. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
2. Jacob Gonzalez - SS
|
3. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
3. Peyton Chatagnier - 2B
|
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
4. Kevin Graham - LF
|
5. Christian Franklin - CF
|
5. Hayden Dunhurst - C
|
6. Casey Opitz - C
|
6. Ben Van Cleve - DH
|
7. Zack Gregory - LF
|
7. TJ McCants - CF
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Cael Baker - 1B
|
9. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. John Rhys Plumlee - RF
|
Pitching: LHP Patrick Wicklander
|
Pitching: RHP Gunnar Hoglund