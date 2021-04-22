 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (Game 1)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-22 17:09:36 -0500') }} baseball Edit

CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at South Carolina (Game 1)

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Follow along as Arkansas opens its series at No. 10 South Carolina.
Follow along as Arkansas opens its series at No. 10 South Carolina. (SEC Media Portal)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

The biggest shakeup in Dave Van Horn's lineup is Zack Gregory moving into the leadoff spot and Robert Moore dropping down to the 6-hole. It's also worth pointing out that Jacob Nesbit is starting at third base instead of Cullen Smith.

Full lineups for both teams are listed below.

First pitch: 6 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Another top-10 road matchup for Arkansas (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and South Carolina

~South Carolina's top hitters

~Stat comparison

~Notes and tidbits

~Home run tracker

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT

Scheduling quirk forces Hogs to tweak rotation for SC series

Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - April 20

Diamond Hogs searching, likely won't add replacement game

Van Horn expects 2 veterans back for SC series

Starting Lineups
Arkansas South Carolina

1. Zack Gregory - LF

1. Brady Allen - CF

2. Matt Goodheart - DH

2. Braylen Wimmer - 2B

3. Cayden Wallace - RF

3. Wes Clarke - DH

4. Brady Slavens - 1B

4. David Mendham - 1B

5. Christian Franklin - CF

5. Andrew Eyster - RF

6. Robert Moore - 2B

6. Josiah Sightler - LF

7. Jacob Nesbit - 3B

7. Colin Burgess - C

8. Casey Opitz - C

8. George Callil - SS

9. Jalen Battles - SS

9. Jeff Heinrich - 3B

Pitching: RHP Caleb Bolden

Pitching: RHP Thomas Farr
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}