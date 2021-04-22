CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at South Carolina (Game 1)
Pregame Notes
The biggest shakeup in Dave Van Horn's lineup is Zack Gregory moving into the leadoff spot and Robert Moore dropping down to the 6-hole. It's also worth pointing out that Jacob Nesbit is starting at third base instead of Cullen Smith.
Full lineups for both teams are listed below.
First pitch: 6 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Another top-10 road matchup for Arkansas (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and South Carolina
~South Carolina's top hitters
~Stat comparison
~Notes and tidbits
~Home run tracker
|Arkansas
|South Carolina
|
1. Zack Gregory - LF
|
1. Brady Allen - CF
|
2. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
2. Braylen Wimmer - 2B
|
3. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
3. Wes Clarke - DH
|
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
4. David Mendham - 1B
|
5. Christian Franklin - CF
|
5. Andrew Eyster - RF
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Josiah Sightler - LF
|
7. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
7. Colin Burgess - C
|
8. Casey Opitz - C
|
8. George Callil - SS
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
9. Jeff Heinrich - 3B
|
Pitching: RHP Caleb Bolden
|
Pitching: RHP Thomas Farr