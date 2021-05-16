CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Tennessee (Game 3)
Pregame Notes
Head coach Dave Van Horn switched back to his Game 1 lineup, with Zack Gregory playing left field and Matt Goodheart batting in the 2-hole, while Tennessee is using the same lineup as Saturday.
Both lineups are listed below.
First pitch: noon CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Top-5 showdown, battle for SEC on tap for Diamond Hogs (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Tennessee
~Tennessee's top hitters
~Stat comparison
~Notes and tidbits
~Stat of the Week
~Home Run Tracker
Game 1 Recap + Box: Hogs rally from 5-0 deficit, win series opener
Game 2 Recap + Box: With chance to clinch series, Hogs lose in walk-off fashion
|Arkansas
|Tennessee
|
1. Zack Gregory - LF
|
1. Liam Spence - SS
|
2. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
2. Max Ferguson - 2B
|
3. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
3. Jake Rucker - 3B
|
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
4. Drew Gilbert - CF
|
5. Christian Franklin - CF
|
5. Evan Russell - LF
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Luc Lipcius - 1B
|
7. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
7. Jordan Beck - RF
|
8. Casey Opitz - C
|
8. Pete Derkay - DH
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
9. Connor Pavolony - C
|
Pitching: LHP Lael Lockhart
|
Pitching: RHP Blade Tidwell