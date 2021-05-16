 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Tennessee Volunteers (Game 3)
CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Tennessee (Game 3)

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Follow along as Arkansas and Tennessee play the rubber match of their top-5 showdown.
Follow along as Arkansas and Tennessee play the rubber match of their top-5 showdown. (SEC Media Portal)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

Head coach Dave Van Horn switched back to his Game 1 lineup, with Zack Gregory playing left field and Matt Goodheart batting in the 2-hole, while Tennessee is using the same lineup as Saturday.

Both lineups are listed below.

--------------------------------------

First pitch: noon CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Top-5 showdown, battle for SEC on tap for Diamond Hogs (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Tennessee

~Tennessee's top hitters

~Stat comparison

~Notes and tidbits

~Stat of the Week

~Home Run Tracker

Game 1 Recap + Box: Hogs rally from 5-0 deficit, win series opener

Game 2 Recap + Box: With chance to clinch series, Hogs lose in walk-off fashion

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT

Call the Kopps: Beet juice and college baseball's most dominant pitcher

WATCH: Tennessee coach Tony Vitello previews Arkansas series

WATCH: Hutch previews Tennessee series with Volquest insider

RECAP: Hogs hang on to beat Arkansas State in historic matchup

Diamond Hogs lose 3rd pitcher to portal

Examining SEC race with 2 weeks left: Battle for 1st place looming

Pair of Arkansas pitchers enter transfer portal

2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - May 11

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Tennessee

1. Zack Gregory - LF

1. Liam Spence - SS

2. Matt Goodheart - DH

2. Max Ferguson - 2B

3. Cayden Wallace - RF

3. Jake Rucker - 3B

4. Brady Slavens - 1B

4. Drew Gilbert - CF

5. Christian Franklin - CF

5. Evan Russell - LF

6. Robert Moore - 2B

6. Luc Lipcius - 1B

7. Cullen Smith - 3B

7. Jordan Beck - RF

8. Casey Opitz - C

8. Pete Derkay - DH

9. Jalen Battles - SS

9. Connor Pavolony - C

Pitching: LHP Lael Lockhart

Pitching: RHP Blade Tidwell
