CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Memphis (Game 2)
Pregame Notes
Dave Van Horn has completely shuffled his lineup once again. The only constant is Jacob Nesbit starting at second base and hitting eighth. Everyone else is either playing a different position than Tuesday or hitting in another spot.
On the flip side, Memphis is using the exact same lineup.
Both lineups are listed below.
T-1st: Memphis 1, Arkansas 0
Memphis used a pair of walks and an error to load the bases with one out, but Miller Pleimann limited the damage to just one run on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Howell.
T-3rd: Memphis 2, Arkansas 0
Jaylen Wilbon reached on a leadoff hit by pitch and moved to second on a walk to Ben Brooks. Then back-to-back deep fly outs to center allowed him to tag up and score. The sacrifice fly makes it 2-0 Tigers.
B-3rd: Arkansas 2, Memphis 2
With the bases loaded, Ethan Bates notched his second collegiate hit by hitting an 0-2 pitch through the right side for a two-run single. That ties it up 2-2.
First pitch: 3 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Memphis led by All-American catcher (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Memphis
~Stat comparison
~Other notes and tidbits
Game 1 Recap + Box: Hogs blow out Memphis with big 8th inning
|Arkansas
|Memphis
|
1. Robert Moore - SS
|
1. Jaylen Wilbon - RF
|
2. Braydon Webb - CF
|
2. Ben Brooks - SS
|
3. Matt Goodheart - 1B
|
3. Hunter Goodman - C
|
4. Cayden Wallace - DH
|
4. Alec Trela - 3B
|
5. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
5. Taylor Howell - 1B
|
6. Ethan Bates - RF
|
6. Ian Bibiloni - LF
|
7. Zack Gregory - LF
|
7. Austin Baskin - DH
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 2B
|
8. Zach Wilson - CF
|
9. Dylan Leach - C
|
9. Braden Webb - 2B
|
Pitching: RHP Miller Pleimann
|
Pitching: RHP Logan Walters