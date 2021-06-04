CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. NJIT (regional)
Pregame Notes
Head coach Dave Van Horn is using a variation of the lineup he used in the SEC Championship Game, but Matt Goodheart has moved to right field and Braydon Webb is starting in left field. Charlie Welch is the designated hitter.
Full lineups for both teams are listed below.
T-1st: NJIT 1, Arkansas 0
Caleb Bolden got ahead of the leadoff man 0-2, but then threw a pitch right down the middle that Albert Choi hit into the left field bullpen for a home run.
--------------------------------------
First pitch: 2 p.m. CT
Stream: ESPN3
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Taking a Closer Look at...
2021 Fayetteville Regional Schedule
Friday, June 4
Game 1 – Arkansas vs. NJIT – 2:00 p.m. CT
Game 2 – Nebraska vs. Northeastern – 7:00 p.m. CT
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 2:00 p.m. CT
Game 4 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 8:00 p.m. CT
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser – 2:00 p.m. CT
Game 6 – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner – 8:00 p.m. CT
Monday, June 7 (If Necessary)
Game 7 – If the Game 5 Winner Wins Game 6 – 6:00 p.m. CT (time subject to change)
|Arkansas
|NJIT
|
1. Matt Goodheart - RF
|
1. Albert Choi - CF
|
2. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
2. Julio Marcano - LF
|
3. Cullen Smith - 1B
|
3. David Marcano - SS
|
4. Christian Franklin - CF
|
4. Matt Cocciadiferro - DH
|
5. Robert Moore - 2B
|
5. Daniel Helfgott - 2B
|
6. Charlie Welch - DH
|
6. Paul Franzoni - C
|
7. Casey Opitz - C
|
7. Nick Hussey - 1B
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Kevin Blum - RF
|
9. Braydon Webb - LF
|
9. Jared Donnelly - 3B
|
Pitching: RHP Caleb Bolden
|
Pitching: RHP Tyler Stafflinger