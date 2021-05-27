CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt (SEC Tourney)
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Notes
With Brady Slavens unavailable because of a lateral ankle sprain suffered Wednesday, head coach Dave Van Horn moved Cullen Smith to first base, Cayden Wallace to third base and inserted freshman Ethan Bates in right field. He also moved Smith up to Slavens' spot in the 3-hole.
Lineups for both teams are listed below.
--------------------------------------
First pitch: approx. 7:45 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Hogs head to Hoover for SEC Tourney (FREE)
~Stat comparison
~SEC Tournament facts
~Home Run Tracker
Game 1 Recap + Box: Lockhart nearly perfect in dominant win over Georgia
MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT
How Arkansas plans to use Kopps in Hoover
Van Horn provides update on Pallette's injury
WATCH: Van Horn, Kopps preview SEC Tournament
Wallace quietly enjoyed great freshman season
Backup catcher Welch evolves into pinch-hit specialist
Hutch's Take: Did SEC get it right with All-SEC honors?
Kopps, Van Horn, 6 others recognized by SEC
Call the Kopps: Beet juice and college baseball's most dominant pitcher
|Arkansas
|Vanderbilt
|
1. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
1. Enrique Bradfield Jr. - CF
|
2. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
2. Isaiah Thomas - RF
|
3. Cullen Smith - 1B
|
3. Dominic Keegan - 1B
|
4. Christian Franklin - CF
|
4. Jack Bulger - DH
|
5. Robert Moore - 2B
|
5. CJ Rodriguez - C
|
6. Casey Opitz - C
|
6. Troy LaNeve - LF
|
7. Ethan Bates - RF
|
7. Tate Kolwyck - SS
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Parker Noland - 2B
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Jayson Gonzalez - 3B
|
Pitching: LHP Patrick Wicklander
|
Pitching: RHP Kumar Rocker