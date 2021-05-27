 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (SEC Tournament)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-27 19:22:51 -0500') }} baseball Edit

CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt (SEC Tourney)

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Follow along as Arkansas takes on Vanderbilt in the winner's bracket at the 2021 SEC Tournament.
Follow along as Arkansas takes on Vanderbilt in the winner's bracket at the 2021 SEC Tournament. (Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

With Brady Slavens unavailable because of a lateral ankle sprain suffered Wednesday, head coach Dave Van Horn moved Cullen Smith to first base, Cayden Wallace to third base and inserted freshman Ethan Bates in right field. He also moved Smith up to Slavens' spot in the 3-hole.

Lineups for both teams are listed below.

--------------------------------------

First pitch: approx. 7:45 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Hogs head to Hoover for SEC Tourney (FREE)

~Stat comparison

~SEC Tournament facts

~Home Run Tracker

Game 1 Recap + Box: Lockhart nearly perfect in dominant win over Georgia

Van Horn provides update on Slavens' injury

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT

How Arkansas plans to use Kopps in Hoover

Van Horn provides update on Pallette's injury

WATCH: Van Horn, Kopps preview SEC Tournament

Wallace quietly enjoyed great freshman season

Backup catcher Welch evolves into pinch-hit specialist

Hutch's Take: Did SEC get it right with All-SEC honors?

Kopps, Van Horn, 6 others recognized by SEC

Call the Kopps: Beet juice and college baseball's most dominant pitcher

2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - May 25

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Vanderbilt

1. Matt Goodheart - DH

1. Enrique Bradfield Jr. - CF

2. Cayden Wallace - 3B

2. Isaiah Thomas - RF

3. Cullen Smith - 1B

3. Dominic Keegan - 1B

4. Christian Franklin - CF

4. Jack Bulger - DH

5. Robert Moore - 2B

5. CJ Rodriguez - C

6. Casey Opitz - C

6. Troy LaNeve - LF

7. Ethan Bates - RF

7. Tate Kolwyck - SS

8. Jalen Battles - SS

8. Parker Noland - 2B

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Jayson Gonzalez - 3B

Pitching: LHP Patrick Wicklander

Pitching: RHP Kumar Rocker
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}