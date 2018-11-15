The class is currently made up of 24 athletes and despite coming from nine different states, the commits have united to create their own mantra, "The New Arkansas," best summed up by one of the class's most enthusiastic recruiters Collin Clay.

It's clear from the Razorbacks' current 2-8 record that something on the Hill needs to change and in recent weeks, the Arkansas 2019 commits have become more and more vocal about being that change.

The new Arkansas to me is a culture change! New coaches, new players, and a new attitude! This class coming in I feel like will be a program changer. Even though we’ll be freshman, Expect us to lead Arkansas to an SEC Championship!🅰️🐗 #THENEWUA

The promise of an SEC championship is hard to imagine given the current state of the program and the roster turnover that needs to occur to be very competitive in the SEC West but that doesn't mean the process to getting to that championship can't start with this historic 2019 class. The class currently ranked no. 10 in the nation is one of the most impressive in school history with 11 4-star commits and if they remain in the top 15 recruiting classes by signing day (and they likely will) it will be the best class the team has ever signed. No class has had more 4-star commits than 2019 and the early buy-in by these kids mean it could be a quick turn-around for the program.

Chad Morris is no stranger to turning a program around. He took the SMU Mustangs from 1-11 to 7-5 in three seasons and this year, the players he recruited in his very first full-cycle class are in control of their own destiny on their path to a conference championship as juniors. The 2016 class was chalk-full of young men who believed they could come in and create a new program with a culture of winning and though it took some time, the mentality won over.

"The New Arkansas just means we’re bringing something new," said Rivals 3-star defensive tackle and 2019 commit Enoch Jackson. "We like to win, losing doesn’t sit right with any of us. We have love for the game, we are all in love with being successful and that’s how you get SEC and national titles."

The 2018 Razorbacks have done a good job starting the process to build the New Arkansas, if not on the scoreboard, but with their effort to finish games strong.

"A whole 180 is coming to this program," said 4-star corner commit Adonis Otey. "It's the start of greatness."

It's not going to be an immediate change with these true freshmen coming in but several are enrolling early to get a jump. Four-star wide receiver Trey Knox is among the December graduates and he's one of the best candidates for immediate playing time next season. Also looking to enroll early are Zach Zimos, Shamar Nash, Eric Gregory, Zach Williams, Mataio Soli and Devin Bush. I wouldn't be surprised to see a third of the class crack the two-deep within a few games of the 2019 season.