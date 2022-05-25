Class of 2024 guard David Castillo backing up five-star status

The high-scoring guard sat down with Rivals to talk about where things are at in his recruitment.

There’s no doubt that David Castillo is one of the top talents in the 2024 class. He’s been very productive playing up at the 17U level for Team Griffin this summer and has backed up his five-star status in doing so. Through two EYBL sessions, Castillo is averaging 13.5 points and shooting 42% from behind the arc.

Oklahoma State: “I love the coaching staff. I love coach (Mike) Boynton (and assistant coaches Keiton) Page, (Terrence) Rencher and (David) Cason. They have a really good bond together, and I talk to them a lot.”

Gonzaga: “I love that they’re a winning program and have a really good bond together. I love how they play the game of basketball, they play the right way. It’s really fun basketball.”

Kansas: “Winning program. They just came off of a national championship, so that’s something you have to look forward to. I look forward to just listening to what they have to say. I really talk to (assistant) coach (Jeremy) Case a lot, and the whole coaching staff, so it’s pretty good.”

Arkansas: “I talk to (assistant) coach Ronnie Brewer. He stays in touch a lot. I love the family bond that they have over there at Arkansas. Whenever I visited, everybody was very close to each other and the atmosphere was amazing. I really love the relationships that they have with each other.”

Tulsa: “I love the new coaching staff. They came and saw a practice of mine as soon as they got the job. I love that they came early when they got the job. They’ve stayed in touch and re-offered me.”