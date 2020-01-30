The Arkansas Razorbacks have been searching all three available outlets–high school, JUCO and the transfer portal–for an extra addition to the defensive tackles unit and they'll get a visit from one of the top available defensive tackle transfers on the market this weekend. Xavier Kelly, a Kansas native, entered the transfer portal on January 18 after four seasons at Clemson.

Kelly was the No.141-ranked player in the nation coming out of Wichita East High in 2016 and he chose Clemson over 30 other Division-I offers.

He proceeded to redshirt his first year in Death Valley but began contributing as a redshirt freshman. At 6-foot-4, 247-pounds coming out of high school, Kelly was a great size to play defensive end but he ended up transitioning to defensive tackle in 2018 and he's up to 305 pounds now.

As a redshirt freshman, Kelly had eight tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack in 76 snaps over eight games. Despite his move to defensive tackle in 2018, Kelly didn't crack the starting rotation and ended up with nine tackles (1.0 for loss) with 1.0 sack and a forced fumble in 93 snaps in 10 games.

His redshirt junior season was similar, Kelly didn't start and was credited with nine tackles, including a half-sack, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 87 snaps over 10 games. He now has one year of eligibility remaining.

Kelly helped the Tigers win two national championships, in 2016 and 2018, and helped them get to another in 2019 that ended in the loss to Arkansas rival LSU.

Given his limited production at Clemson, Kelly naturally wants to transfer somewhere he can contribute more and Arkansas's defensive tackles room sets him up to do that. The Razorbacks lost both starting interior defensive linemen, TJ Smith and McTelvin Agim, to graduation. While Jonathan Marshall and Isaiah Nichols return as competent options to start, the defensive tackles behind them are underclassmen and very inexperienced.

Arkansas 2020 Defensive Tackles Room

Jonathan Marshall - redshirt senior

Isaiah Nichols - redshirt sophomore

Nicholas Fulwider - redshirt sophomore

Enoch Jackson - redshirt freshman

Marcus Miller - redshirt freshman

Taurean Carter - redshirt freshman