How to watch Arkansas vs Oklahoma State, projected starting pitchers, more
The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1) are scheduled to wrap up their College Baseball Showdown stay at 2:30 p.m. Sunday against the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys at Globe Life Field.
Arkansas took down the Texas Longhorns 3-2 Friday night before falling 18-6 to the No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.
The Cowboys have split their two decisions this weekend as well, prevailing 5-3 over Missouri and staging a late rally against Vanderbilt that ultimately resulted in an 11-9 loss.
Arkansas and Oklahoma State last met during the 2022 Stillwater Regional, in which the Razorbacks won two of three meetings to advance to the super regional round. Those who watched those contests at O'Brate Stadium probably remember the names Roc Riggio, Nolan McLean and David Mendham, all of whom are back to lead the top-10 Cowboys squad.
HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, projected starting pitchers, notes and more below:
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1) vs Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-1)
When: 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday
Where: Arlington, Texas — Globe Life Field
Stream/Online: FloSports
*Click here to get FloSports for just $12.50/month rather than the full price of $29.99/month. It says it’s for the CAA conference games only but it actually gives you full access to everything.*
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Brett Dolan and Bubba Carpenter)
Arkansas Starting Pitcher
Junior LHP Hunter Hollan
2022 stats (San Jacinto College): 18 GP, 18 GS, 9-3 W/L, 3.59 ERA, 80.1 IP, 28 BB, 96 K
Arkansas Starting Lineup
1. Tavian Josenberger, CF
2. Peyton Stovall, 2B
3. Caleb Cali, 3B
4. Brady Slavens, 1B
5. Jared Wegner, LF
6. Jace Bohrofen, RF
7. Kendall Diggs, DH
8. Hudson Polk, C
9. John Bolton, SS
Oklahoma State Starting Pitcher
TBA
Oklahoma State Starting Lineup
1. Zach Ehrhard, CF
2. Roc Riggio, 2B
3. Nolan McLean, RF
4. Tyler Wulfert, DH
5. David Mendham, 1B
6. Aidan Meola, 3B
7. Marcus Brown, SS
8. Beau Sylvester, LF
9. Chase Adkison, C
Notes
~ Arkansas is ranked by all six major college baseball polls to begin the season:
Perfect Game – No. 4
NCBWA – No. 6
USA Today Coaches – No. 6
Collegiate Baseball – No. 7
D1Baseball – No. 8
TyBaseball America – No. 11
~ OSU was also ranked by all six major college baseball polls:
Perfect Game – No. 18
NCBWA – No. 14
USA Today Coaches – No. 8i
Collegiate Baseball – No. 12
D1Baseball – No. 9
Baseball America – No. 15
~ The Razorbacks finished 2022 with a 46-21 record, including a 3-2 record at the College World Series. The Cowboys were 42-22 last year, with two losses to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament.
