The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1) are scheduled to wrap up their College Baseball Showdown stay at 2:30 p.m. Sunday against the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys at Globe Life Field.

Arkansas took down the Texas Longhorns 3-2 Friday night before falling 18-6 to the No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

The Cowboys have split their two decisions this weekend as well, prevailing 5-3 over Missouri and staging a late rally against Vanderbilt that ultimately resulted in an 11-9 loss.

Arkansas and Oklahoma State last met during the 2022 Stillwater Regional, in which the Razorbacks won two of three meetings to advance to the super regional round. Those who watched those contests at O'Brate Stadium probably remember the names Roc Riggio, Nolan McLean and David Mendham, all of whom are back to lead the top-10 Cowboys squad.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, projected starting pitchers, notes and more below: