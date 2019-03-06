We haven't confirmed that all 55 (and growing) names on our visitor list for March 9's huge prospect day on the Hill will actually make it, so we'll wait to put it out for free, but it's looking like this weekend will be the biggest single prospect day that's been hosted in the last decade.

We did the math and the roughly 48 top 2020 prospects coming to visit are traveling an average of 380 miles to get to Fayetteville, with 4-star corner Myles Slusher driving the shortest from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and 3-star wide receiver commit Ze'Vian Capers driving (flying??) the furthest from Alpharetta, Georgia.

Prospects from about 10 states will flood the Hill and the staff is hoping to increase their 2020 commitment number and gain some momentum to catch up to the leading dogs in the SEC. The Razorbacks have two 2020 commits, Capers and 3-star Louisiana cornerback Jamie "Greedy" Vance.