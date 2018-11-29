FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas associate head coach Jeff Traylor, who also coaches the running backs, is reportedly a candidate to become the next head coach at Stephen F. Austin.

The FCS program in Nacogdoches, Texas, is Traylor’s alma mater and where he was a walk-on football player in the late 1980s. Football Scoop first reported him as a candidate Tuesday and ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported the next day that he was interviewing for the job this week.

When asked about the possibility of Traylor leaving or any other staff changes, head coach Chad Morris said his coaches are “completely focused on recruiting,” but didn’t deny the reports.

“I’ve been a part of staffs where coaches move on and become head coaches and better themselves,” Morris said. “We would not stand in anybody’s way that would want to go out and feel like they’re bettering themselves. We would support that and wish them the best.”

Traylor was a very successful high school coach at Gilmer High in Texas and broke into the college ranks as part of Charlie Strong’s staff at Texas. He then joined Morris’ staff at SMU in 2017 and followed him to Arkansas.

Chavis Extended

Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis has accepted the two-year option on his contract that will pay him $1.5 million in 2019 and $1.6 million in 2020.

The long-time SEC assistant helped the Razorbacks improve their scoring (36.2 to 34.8 ppg) and total defense (438.3 to 413.2 ypg) in his first year, but they still ranked 13th and 11th, respectively, in the SEC in those categories.

“We didn’t get to exactly everything that we wanted to this year defensively and that was understandable,” Morris said. “We thought we were going to be able to progress at a rate that would get us there, but we weren’t.”

Although the numbers weren’t too impressive, Morris said he believes keeping Chavis is critical from a continuity standpoint because he is Arkansas’ third defensive coordinator in as many years, following Robb Smith and Paul Rhoads on the previous staff.

“As we look at Coach Chavis and what he’s done and the improvements that we’ve made - we’ve got to have more - but continuity is so much a part of success,” Morris said. “Creating that continuity, the players understand what’s asked of them, they understand defensively what we’re doing and trying to do.”