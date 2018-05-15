Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-15 16:52:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Colorado State preview: Defense

Qxtgwxerbspqddwcprkn
Josh Watson was an honorable mention All-MWC selection at linebacker last season.
CSU Media Relations
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Colorado State week at HawgBeat continues with a look at the Rams’ defense…2017 record: 7-6 (5-3 MWC)Head coach: Mike BoboDefensive coordinator: John JancekA former quarterback himself, Bobo’s enti...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}