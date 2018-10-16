It was June 1st and Hog Nation was getting very, very anxious. Arkansas only had four commits in their 2019 class compared to most SEC classes with eight or more commits at the time. The Razorbacks were consistently in the mix for recruits but they just weren't locking anyone down.

That's when the classic line, "It's just too hard to recruit top talent to Arkansas," started popping up more and more. I even found myself making excuses for the Arkansas staff that I had confidence in but that was clearly lagging behind their peers mid-way through the summer.

Now, mid-way through the 2018 season, the staff has filled their 2019 class to what most thought would be the class's max capacity when the cycle started and they're not done yet. They've got 10 4-star commits, which is the most in the Rivals era, and the class is ranked no. 12 in the nation, 6th in the SEC.

With a little luck and a whole lot of effort, the staff could still close on at least two more 4-star prospects which would lock them into a top 15 class in their first full-cycle recruiting class.

So, in just 10 months, Chad Morris, his assistant coaches and the recruiting staff have completely debunked that you can't recruit top recruiting classes at Arkansas. Here are the excuses we're not allowed to use anymore: