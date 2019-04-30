It's been a rollercoaster year for Arkansas sports.The Hogs made it all the way to the College World Series finale, posted a historically bad football record, signed more 4-stars than ever before and fired one of the most beloved figures in Arkansas history. I've been able to cover it all (with my great partner on the site Andrew Hutchinson) in my first year of living in Fayetteville and I've learned a lot about this state, school, athletics program and fan base.

Arkansas fans have got to be some of the most passionate in the nation, and some of the unluckiest. The majority of fans have witnessed great feats and accomplishments, but it's their passion through tough times that makes the fan base special. It's what makes covering the Hogs such a coveted job, because no matter what's happening, Hog fans want to be informed and they really appreciate the people who bring them the news.

Running a premium message board for Arkansas fans, one of the most active in the market, I get to interact and engage with fans 365 days a year, at all hours of the day. I've learned you have to prove yourself to earn their respect but once you have it, they'll be fiercely loyal, just like they are with their Hogs.

I also learned a very important lesson about the fans the hard way. I've lost followers before for not being sensitive to the hurt fans experience after losses. After covering my alma mater, SMU, for several seasons, I'd developed a cynical voice that did not go over well with my new following.

I've (for the most part) stopped making jokes about teams' struggles and instead I've opted for optimism. I've learned how to put a positive spin on bad situations without covering up or sugarcoating the underlying issues. Arkansas fans have had it hard enough without local reporters beating up on their teams.

After a year of living in Fayetteville, I've fallen in love with the small city. The people are friendly, there is a lot to do, there's more culture than you'd expect, it's beautiful and has almost everything you could ask for, without six-lane rush hour traffic.

It's an exciting time to be a reporter in the Natural State. Hunter Yurachek and the athletics department seem to be more committed than ever to pushing Arkansas back to the top of the SEC in all sports.

Covering the lowest low allows me to witness the gradual rise of the program. Every sports writer wants to cover a great comeback in their career and I'm hoping that being here in Arkansas allows me to do just that.

Hutch and I have posted over 2,000 stories on HawgBeat in the last year and we can't wait to do it all over again. Thank you to everyone who has followed our coverage in year one.