Arkansas continued its incredible recruiting run in the Class of 2019 when it landed a commitment from the nation's No. 1 tight end, Hudson Henry. The Arkansas legacy is the latest member of the Henry family to stay home and play for the Hawgs, following in the footsteps of his brothers Hunter Henry (now with the Los Angeles Chargers) and Hayden Henry (now on the roster with the Razorbacks). Henry kept a pretty low profile on the recruiting circuit but was still highly-coveted by major programs from across the country, making his decision to commit to Arkansas a major victory for Chad Morris and company.

Beyond all the off-field reasoning for why Henry is a major recruiting victory, he also brings elite on-field skills that should fit nicely in the Arkansas offensive scheme. As a pass-catching tight end, Henry can split out and create mismatches against linebackers and safeties while also serving as a security blanket for the quarterback. He joins a trio of four-star wide receivers in the class, Trey Knox, Shamar Nash and Treylon Burks and the quartet should be the foundation for the passing game for years to come.

Things on the field are off to a slow start for the Razorbacks, but that's partly because the new offensive philosophy requires way more playmakers than are currently on the roster. The addition of Henry is just another sign that prospects are buying into the staff's vision for the future.