Commitment Breakdown: Arkansas lands nation's No. 1 TE Hudson Henry
The Situation
Arkansas continued its incredible recruiting run in the Class of 2019 when it landed a commitment from the nation's No. 1 tight end, Hudson Henry. The Arkansas legacy is the latest member of the Henry family to stay home and play for the Hawgs, following in the footsteps of his brothers Hunter Henry (now with the Los Angeles Chargers) and Hayden Henry (now on the roster with the Razorbacks). Henry kept a pretty low profile on the recruiting circuit but was still highly-coveted by major programs from across the country, making his decision to commit to Arkansas a major victory for Chad Morris and company.
What it means for Arkansas
Beyond all the off-field reasoning for why Henry is a major recruiting victory, he also brings elite on-field skills that should fit nicely in the Arkansas offensive scheme. As a pass-catching tight end, Henry can split out and create mismatches against linebackers and safeties while also serving as a security blanket for the quarterback. He joins a trio of four-star wide receivers in the class, Trey Knox, Shamar Nash and Treylon Burks and the quartet should be the foundation for the passing game for years to come.
Things on the field are off to a slow start for the Razorbacks, but that's partly because the new offensive philosophy requires way more playmakers than are currently on the roster. The addition of Henry is just another sign that prospects are buying into the staff's vision for the future.
How is hurts the programs that missed
The biggest loser in the Henry sweepstakes in Stanford, as the Cardinal seemed to have a real shot at pulling him out of state and out to the West Coast. The Cardinal offense features elite tight ends on a seemingly yearly basis, and Henry would have projected nicely. Because of the school's academic requirements, it's not easy to find another prospect to fill Henry's shoes, but that's what the Stanford staff is now tasked with doing. Henry also took long looks at Penn State, Clemson, Notre Dame and several others, but most had already moved on knowing that if he was going to buck the family trend and leave Arkansas, it would be for Stanford.