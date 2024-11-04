Advertisement

Published Nov 4, 2024
Commitment date set for five-star Meleek Thomas
Jackson Collier  •  HawgBeat
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
Five-star guard Meleek Thomas, the nation's No. 7 overall player in the 2025 class, will announce his commitment Nov. 11th, he announced on Instagram. The Overtime Elite prospect will be deciding between Arkansas, Pittsburgh, and UConn.


Thomas' recruitment has taken some turns along the way, as he was once thought to be a heavy favorite to go to the back-to-back national champion Huskies back in the summer. Months later, the defending champs are still under consideration for the elite prospect's commitment.

Head coach John Calipari and Arkansas are also battling hometown program Pittsburgh for Thomas. The Panthers have heavily recruited the Midland product for quite some time.

The 6-foot-4 guard is one of the most gifted offensive players in his class. A true three-level scorer, he primarily functions as an off-ball guard and wing, but can handle the ball and initiate an offense, as well.

Thomas has received five FutureCast predictions to Arkansas since October 7th, including from HawgBeat basketball analyst Jackson Collier. If Thomas does end up at Arkansas, the Razorbacks would arguably have the best backcourt duo committed in the 2025 class with him and five-star point guard Darius Acuff Jr.

