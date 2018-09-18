With the Razorbacks' 2018 season off to a shaky start, it's been difficult to pinpoint exactly what the issue has been that's led the Hogs to two very bad non-conference, non-Power 5 losses in the past couple weeks. Some say it's the Razorbacks' existing culture that continues to bring them down when they're faced with adversity. Some say it's coaching and play calling issues. Some say it's the by-product of a total schematic shift. And the final argument that most don't want to hear, the players most of all, is that there is a lack of talent on the starting roster.

The true answer I'm sure combines all these issues to create one gigantic problem for brand-new SEC head coach Chad Morris to fix but, at this moment, we're going to take a deeper look at that last argument, and what the Hogs are doing to fix it.

While many will argue that at least on the surface the Razorbacks were equally as talented as any team's players coming out of high school in the SEC, a closer look at all the SEC two-deeps showed us already that the stars do matter, and have mattered, as far as how successful teams are.

But if you don't believe the hype about stars, perhaps you'll be more convinced after we take a look at all the Razorback starters' SEC offers coming out of high school.