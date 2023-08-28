The Arkansas Razorbacks released their depth chart Monday for the Week 1 matchup with Western Carolina set for Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Of the 22 combined starters on offense and defense, five were starters for the Razorbacks in Week 1 last year. There are 17 new starters on this year's squad and seven of them are new transfers.

The average star rating of last years Week 1 starters — offense and defense combined — was 3.27 stars. For this season's Week 1 starters, the average star rating is 3.23, though that number isn't a true representation of the talent level, as some players such as Isaac TeSlaa (0-star), Andrew Armstrong (2-star) and Alfahiym Walcott (2-star) are transfers who are much improved since coming out of high school.

There were a few "OR" situations at starting positions, so we have made our own decision on who the starter would be based on everything we've seen at practice and heard from coaches and players. Those players will have a "*" next to their name, and you can look at the full depth chart by clicking here.

Here's a look at how this year's Week 1 starters stack up compared to last year's team, which went 7-6 overall with a Liberty Bowl win over Kansas...