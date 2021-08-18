Competition at LG will go 'down to the wire'

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman’s prediction at SEC Media Days last month has - at least partially - come to fruition.

The second-year coach told reporters that he expected Arkansas’ battles at both guard spots to continue right up to the Sept. 4 opener against Rice and that seems to be happening for one of them.

While super senior Ty Clary appeared to have the upper hand on Beaux Limmer at right guard even before shifting over to center, left guard has seen a steady rotation of Brady Latham and Luke Jones.

If Jones takes snaps with the first-team offense one day, Latham works with the first unit the next day, and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy said that isn’t just for show.