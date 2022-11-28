As the shot clock was winding down with under five minutes left in the second half, Arkansas' Ricky Council IV stepped back for a 3-pointer near half-court and he sank it to put the Hogs up by four and get the Bud Walton Arena crowd on their feet during the Hogs' 74-61 win over Troy on Monday.

The Trojans gave the Razorbacks all they had, but the play of Council down the stretch was too much to overcome. The transfer from Wichita State had a game-high 27 points to go with three rebounds and one steal.

Arkansas turned the ball over 15 times, but forced Troy to give it away 18 times. It wasn't a pretty game offensively for the Hogs, by any means, but it showed that they can overcome adversity after trailing the Trojans for a good bit of the game.

Makhi Mitchell narrowly missed a double-double as he had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Anthony Black added 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Highly-touted freshman Nick Smith Jr. made his season debut, but played just six minutes in the first half. He recorded one rebound and he was 0-2 from the field.

Here's a recap from Arkansas' win over the Trojans on Monday.

Troy's Nelson Phillips hit a 3-pointer 50 seconds into the game to open the scoring up. Arkansas started its scoring just over a minute later with a nice contested layup from Mitchell.

Mitchell laid in a lob from Anthony Black and put up another bucket off the backboard on the next Razorback possession to give the Hogs a 6-5 lead and force the Trojans to call a timeout with 16:16 left in the first half.

Four turnovers in the first four minutes allowed the Trojans to go up 8-6. Smith checked in for the Hogs to a strong ovation from the home crowd at the 14:08 mark, but the Arkansas offense was still stagnant.

Back-to-back buckets from Troy put it up 15-10, but Kamani Johnson battled inside for a layup to make it a one-possession game again at the under-12 media timeout.

The offense could not find a groove over the next 2:22 and then Black sank the team's first 3-pointer of the game to make it 18-16 Troy. Immediately after, the Trojans went down and hit their fifth 3-pointer of the half to go up by five.

A trio of Arkansas turnovers out of the under-8 timeout led to a pair of buckets from Troy to put it up 25-18. After two free throws from Jordan Walsh, a pull-up jumper from Council and a slam from Mitchell, the Hogs were within one.

Council stole the ball away following the inbounds pass and he drove around the defender for a monstrous slam to put the Hogs up 28-27 with 3:41 left in the opening half.

The Trojans hit back-to-back shots out of the under-4 timeout, including a three, to go back up by four.

Following a missed free throw by Troy, freshman Joseph Pinion ripped away the rebound and threw it to Council, who flew into the lane for a layup to make it a 1-point deficit with just over 30 seconds left in the half. The Trojans managed to add a free throw before the break to take a 33-31 lead into the locker room.

Mitchell opened the second half up with two free throws to tie the game at 33-33. The Trojans went on a quick 4-0 run, but the Hogs countered with a run of their own to tie it again.

Black hit his second three of the game to give Arkansas a 43-41 advantage at the under-16 break, but the Trojans were getting just about anything they wanted in the paint.

The Hogs came out of the break with back-to-back buckets to go up by five, but the Trojans responded with two made shots of their own. Black and Council then hit two layups in a row — including an acrobatic one from Council — to put the Hogs up 51-46 with 12:13 left.

Phillips hit his fifth three of the game to cut the Arkansas lead to 54-51 and then Christyon Eugene hit another deep shot on the ensuing possession to tie it up.



Mitchell got put on a poster by Zay Williams and the Trojans went up by two going into the under-8 timeout.

Council drove the lane with a right-handed layup on back-to-back possessions to give the Hogs a 59-58 lead and get the Bud Walton crowd back into it. With the shot clock winding down on the next Arkansas possession, Council took a shot from near mid-court and it hit nothing but the net to give the Hogs a 62-58 lead.

A 17-0 run by the Hogs was ended at the 0:48 mark, when Phillips hit his seventh three of the game. After a Troy timeout, Council drove down the court and slammed it down emphatically to send the remaining fans into a frenzy on the final made basket of the game.