FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – D'Vone McClure spent last fall agonizing over Arkansas' football season. A former outfielder in the Cleveland Indians' system, McClure had been a member of the team in 2016 before giving up the football to focus on school and his passion as a baseball hitting instructor for young kids.

McClure kept in close touch with several Razorbacks throughout the 2017 season, though. He couldn't seem to get the program off his mind. By the time the dust had settled on a 4-8 campaign that resulted in the firing of coach Bret Bielema, McClure had made up his mind it was time to get back on the gridiron.

"I don't want to say [I wanted to get back] just because of the record, but I did want to go through it with them," McClure said. "I wanted to be there for them. That's what my nature was. It was the first year I hadn't played anything. Without competing, I felt kind of empty."

McClure got in touch with new coach Chad Morris via quality control assistant Tanner Burns last winter. Morris accepted McClure's wish to rejoin the Hogs as a 24-year-old sophomore this season. After initially returning as a wide receiver, the position he'd played in 2016, McClure was moved to nickelback at the suggestion of defensive backs coach Ron Cooper.

The year off apparently hasn't been a detriment. Following an impressive spring, McClure is currently serving as the Razorbacks' starter at nickelback this preseason. In fact, the year spent focusing on other things, particularly his role as a hitting instructor, seems to be helping him in his return to football.

"I love to help young kids get to where they want to be," McClure said. "I think it helps me over here. The way I'm coaching these players, I kind of see what the coaches want me to do. I think it kind of goes hand in hand."

McClure's age and wisdom has given him the nickname "Granddaddy Pluck" around the football facility. He's been known as "Pluck" most of his life, a nickname given to him by an aunt due to his affinity for Plucky Duck from Looney Tunes as a young child. Senior safety Santos Ramirez made sure to add granddaddy to the nickname of the oldest player on the roster.

"It's a little different at times [being a 24-year-old sophomore]," McClure said. "Some of these dudes I've known and watched grow up playing football and they're juniors and I'm a sophomore. It's a blessing, honestly. I can't be mad about it, it's just me being 24, mature, in my prime and having a few more years to play football and make the most of it."