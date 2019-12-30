Damieon George updates his commitment status
ORLANDO — Damieon George has been committed to Alabama since early June, but the Early Signing Period has come and gone, and the Texas offensive lineman went unsigned.Based on what George had to sa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news