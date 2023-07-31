The third edition of the Crimson & Cardinal Classic between Arkansas and Oklahoma will once again take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Dec. 9.

With Oklahoma joining the SEC in 2024, this will mark the final matchup between the two on a neutral court in Tulsa, according to the BOK Center.

After losing the matchup in 2021 by 20 points, Arkansas gained revenge on the Sooners with an 88-78 win last season. Ricky Council IV led all scorers with 26 points and Nick Smith Jr. added 21 points for the Hoop Hogs in the contest.

Arkansas owns a 17-13 all-time record against Oklahoma and the Razorbacks are 6-1 against the Sooners on a neutral court.

Razorback Foundation members and season ticket holders will be able to request tickets for the Crimson & Cardinal Classic beginning Tuesday. According to the BOK Center, tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. CT on Friday.

The Razorbacks now know nine of their non-conference games for the 2023-24 season. Arkansas will also play in the Battle 4 Atlantis in late November and that includes a field of North Carolina, Michigan, Villanova, Memphis, Stanford, Texas Tech and Northern Iowa.

Known 2023-24 non-conference schedule:

Nov. 6 - Alcorn State

Nov. 10 - Gardner-Webb

Nov. 13 - Old Dominion

Nov. 17 - UNC-Greensboro

Nov. 22-24 - Battle 4 Atlantis

Nov. 29 - Duke

Dec. 9 - Oklahoma

Dec. 16 - Lipscomb

Dec. 21 - Abilene Christian

Dec. 30 - UNC-Wilmington