Fourteen Arkansas pitchers took the mound Friday, and they totaled 21 strikeouts to seven walks. Six total left-handed pitchers were used, highlighting the depth the Razorbacks have from that side.

On the pitching staff's performance in the Fall Classic:

DVH: "Well, the arms continue to impress me obviously. That radar gun — a little out of whack, but we had some guys up to 97-98 (MPH). A lot of guys threw the ball extremely well. Some of these guys, they’re ready for a break. But I really like what I’m seeing because of the depth. I think we threw six left-handers tonight. They all got something."

On Tate McGuire and Hunter Dietz:

DVH: "McGuire was good, he went out there to try to strike everybody out. He was 95, 96 maybe. But he has a really good changeup, had a couple of ground balls, strikeouts. It was quick. He was all around the plate. Dietz was awfully good again. His velocity is good, it’s already increased since he’s been here. And you can kind of see what we’re seeing, that there’s going to be a lot of competition to get on the mound. You know, if something’s not going right it looks like we’ll be able to go to our next guy."

On Jack Wagner:

DVH: "Yeah, he’ll play some first, outfield, DH. He’s a tough out, veteran hitter. He did a great job on that pitch that went down the right field line. Singled on a two-stirke pitch to right field earlier in the game. He’s just a — we’re just going to need some veterans in our lineup. He’s one of those guys that got a shot to play every day."

On Will Edmunson:

DVH: "I’ve seen him get better. (At first)...he wasn’t what we were hoping, but he was seeing some velocity he probably hadn’t seen. He got better, adapted to it. He’s a good hitter. Drove the ball to right field, had a ball up the middle. His numbers at junior college, he didn’t strike out a lot. Had a high batting average. That’s what we were looking for. If you’re going to go get a 20 year-old hitter instead of an 18 year old hitter, that’s what you got to see. So far, that’s kind of what we’re getting."

On the team's hitting:

DVH: "If there was a mistake made, they took advantage of it. The pitchers, well it depends on how you look at it. You could say they stuck it to our hitters a little bit, one team hit three home runs. But two of those came on 3-1 pitches. Ahead of the count. I don’t know, a little opportunistic maybe. At one time they had five runs on four hits. Just like I tell him, ‘You’re going to have pitchers that keep coming at you in our scrimmages, you’re not going to get a break. Even if you get a break, it’s going to be a veteran. It’s going to be a veteran like McEntire that can flat out pitch and make you look silly.’ So, if you can hit our pitching, you should be able to hit."

On Kendall Diggs:

DVH: "He’s not just going up there to try and get his swing in. He’s having good at bats, taking pitches. Borderline pitches early in the count. He gets to the point where he’s down 1-2, but he makes an adjustment. He’s up 3-1, he’s going to hit it off that window up there like he did. That’s what you want to see, you want to see guys get better from year to year."

"We thought he jumped a little early. Kind of gave him a hard time about it. He hung up there just long enough to catch it. And, this year he looks like an outfielder. Last year, he looked like a DH-converted infielder trying to play outfielder. He throws the ball well and he’s just a good player."

On Parker Coil:

DVH: "First off, he’s starting to look like he’s 19-20 now. He looked like a young kid last year. The slider’s tighter. Summer ball helped him a lot. They put him in a role and he embraced it out of the bullpen. I think he could do that for us. He could be a starter, but man he’s pretty good. You look at his track record through summer, his first couple outings here he’s getting hitters out. I think he’s going to be a big part of our team this year."

On Stone Hewlett:

DVH: " So, his numbers against lefties at Kansas are amazing. But tonight, he had to face three right-handed hitters, four right-handed hitters. Got a really good slider. I don’t think lefties hit a homer against him last year. That was what we wanted. A veteran guy out of the pen and he’s already elevated his game since he’s been here."