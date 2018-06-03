Collin Clay, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end from Oklahoma City (Okla.) Putnam City announced his top five today. Making the cut were Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Oregon and TCU.

Clay broke down why each school made the list:

Arkansas: "I picked Arkansas because they’ve been active with me everyday and their coaching staff is great. I’ve got the feel of what I’d be doing on the defense if I were to make my decision there so I’m feeling pretty good about them."

Georgia: "I picked Georgia because I know what they can do defensively that I feel like I can be a great fit in."

Oklahoma State: "I picked OSU because of how they’ve been recruiting me since I was a sophomore and we have still been in touch and was told I could make an immediate impact for their school."

Oregon: "I picked Oregon because of how the coaching staff has showed much love throughout the process."

TCU: "I picked TCU because of the coaching staff and coach Patterson is a pure genius and I feel like this school could be a great fit for me."

Clay finished his junior season with 58 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and two PBUs.

Clay is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. He checks in as the No. 3 prospect in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 32 defensive end nationally.

The Oklahoma native has already taken an official visit to Arkansas and postponed his decision afterwards. The Hogs are also battling in the top three for Razorback legacy Mataio Soli and a favorite for another Razorback defensive end and legacy Zach Williams. Clay says he will aim to make a decision during his senior season.

Read the recruiting breakdown for all the Razorbacks' top targets on the defensive line HERE.