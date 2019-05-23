Dean's closing in on final cut, summer decision
Janari Dean is a versatile defensive back in Mississippi with around a dozen offers. The 6-foot, 180 pounder has enjoyed the recruiting process for the last year to year and a half, but it is start...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news