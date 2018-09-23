AUBURN, Ala. — The final score of Arkansas’ loss to No. 9 Auburn is not indicative of the way its defense played Saturday night.

Although they lost by 31 points, the Razorbacks gave fans something to feel good about as their defense limited the Tigers to only 225 total yards and notched a season-high four sacks.

It was Arkansas’ only unit that even remotely resembled an SEC team. The offense showed flashes, but failed to capitalize on explosive plays, while atrocious special teams play put the defense in a lot of short field situations.

Only one of Auburn’s scoring drives began on its side of the field and it was in the fourth quarter.

“To have to go on a short field several times over and…having their backs against the wall, (they) still kept coming out and still fighting and making plays,” head coach Chad Morris said. “That’s a credit to (defensive coordinator John) Chavis and our defensive staff.

“We had a great plan and the players believed in that plan to hold a football team, an offense of this caliber, like we did.”

The Tigers’ first touchdown was set up by a 48-yard punt return and then they added a field goal aided by a fumble recovery and return to the 2.

A partially blocked punt downed at the 9 allowed Auburn to get in the end zone again shortly before halftime. The Razorbacks also allowed a 96-yard kickoff return and another long punt return to the 15-yard line that set up a field goal.

“On defense, we are the first responders to any situation,” defensive end Randy Ramsey said. “We just have to look at it like that.

“Just like when an ambulance, they’re the first responders to an accident or emergency… We have to look at it like we’re the first responders and we have to handle the situation.”

Most of the time, Arkansas’ defense did a good job stopping or at least controlling the bleeding.

In the first quarter, there was a drive Auburn started near midfield thanks to a poor punt and the Razorbacks limited the damage to a field goal attempt - which was missed. Before halftime, they got a big stop on fourth-and-one inside the 10-yard line.

Even when the Tigers got the ball on the 2 following the fumble recovery, they failed to punch the ball into the end zone and had to kick the field goal.

When given a normal field to work with, Arkansas’ defense excelled. It forced four three-and-outs, which is double the amount it forced in its last two matchups with Auburn combined, and five total punts on eight possessions beginning on the Tigers’ side of the 50.

“I was very, very impressed with the way these guys fought,” Morris said. “Did it surprise me the way they fought? No, it didn’t surprise me because that’s what they’ve shown they can do and that’s what they’ve been doing.”

It was actually the second straight game the Razorbacks were dealt several short fields, with interceptions being the culprit against North Texas.

Last week, four drives resulting in 20 points for the Mean Green started in Arkansas territory. Throw in the punt return and a pick-six, that is all but 10 of their 44 total points. Including Saturday’s game, the Razorbacks have allowed only two touchdowns and one field goal on 17 such possessions.

“It’s frustrating,” linebacker De’Jon Harris said. “We had a lot of that last year, so we’re kind of used to it, but…it’s like getting a turnover on offense. You have to always be ready to play.”

One reason for the Razorbacks’ strong defensive performance against Auburn was the return of weak-side linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who was back in the starting lineup after missing the last two games with an ankle injury suffered in the opener.

He finished with eight tackles, including three for a loss and one sack.

“When you get a leader of that caliber back on this team that’s been out the last few weeks, it definitely makes an impact,” Morris said. “It gives everybody a spark.

“I think he definitely had a big impact defensively and more so than anything, the continuity he brings to the entire group when they’re all in there together.”

Despite the 34-3 loss, there were plenty of positives for the Razorbacks to build off of on the defensive side of the ball going into next weekend’s game against Texas A&M.

“It just showed you a lot about our defense and what we can be,” Greenlaw said. “Obviously this wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but defensively you just have to look and say, ‘Okay, there’s some things if we fix it and tighten up a couple things, we can be a really, really good defense.’

“We just have to look at this game and continue to press and get better and learn from it.”