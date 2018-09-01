FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas leaned on its defense until its offense found its footing Saturday afternoon.

Fumble recoveries led to 17 of the Razorbacks’ first 24 points and then they piled it on from there, cruising to a 55-20 season opening win over Eastern Illinois.

The Panthers eventually coughed up six fumbles, five of which Arkansas recovered. Both of those marks are the most ever for the Razorbacks since they joined the SEC in 1992.

It was a good thing the defense came to play early because it took the offense a quarter before it got rolling.

Arkansas covered only 36 yards on 16 plays in its first three possessions with Cole Kelley under center. The redshirt sophomore started the game and completed 6 of 8 passes for 37 yards during that span, but the Razorbacks managed less than one yard per carry.

During that time, Arkansas benefitted from a short field and Connor Limpert made a 35-yard field goal for the first points of the season. The first touchdown came when Armon Watts forced a fumble and Briston Guidry recovered it in the end zone.

Ty Storey entered at quarterback in the second quarter and injected some energy into the offense. He immediately led an 11-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Devwah Whaley.

A few plays after another fumble recovery, the redshirt junior threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to LaMichael Pettway. Before the end of the half, he found Pettway again for a 48-yard score and Jordan Jones for a 57-yard score.

Jones and Pettway were the Razorbacks’ leading receivers, each catching five passes for 132 and 93 yards, respectively.

Early in the third quarter, Bumper Pool recovered a fumble and returned it 60 yards to set up a short touchdown run by Storey. It was the flashiest play of the day for the true freshman, who made six tackles, broke up one pass and blocked an extra point.

Storey completed 12 of 17 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns before coming out of the game in the fourth quarter. Daulton Hyatt played one series and was sacked on his lone pass play but Kelley finished out the game under center. He ended up adding a 42-yard touchdown pass to Austin Cantrell, giving him 92 yards on 9 of 12 passing.

Although the defense forced a lot of turnovers, Eastern Illinois still moved the ball against them. The Panthers racked up 357 yards and scored two touchdowns against the Razorbacks’ first-team defense, with Alexander Hollins beating sophomore Chevin Calloway for both of them. The preseason All-OVC selection scored another touchdown against a defense littered with backups and finished with 127 yards on nine receptions.