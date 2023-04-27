After previously tweeting a video on April 9 with the caption "How I’m riding back to Fayetteville for 2023-2024 school year," Ford announced Thursday that he is entering the portal.

The roster turnover for head coach Eric Musselman's Arkansas Razorbacks continued Thursday as freshman guard Derrian Ford became the third Hog to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

"Arkansas will always be my home and hold a special place in my heart," Ford said in the tweet. "After much prayer and consultation with God, my family, and the coaching staff, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal.

"This is not the end; only the beginning for me. 'to everything there is a season; a time for every purpose under Heave...' God bless you all."

As a freshman in Fayetteville during the 2022-23 season, Ford appeared in 21 games and averaged 3.8 minutes per game. He scored in seven different games, including a four-point outing in the Jan. 18 loss at Missouri. Ford added three rebounds on two occasions and he had a season-high three assists in the Dec. 3 win over San Jose State.

Ford came to Arkansas as a four-star shooting guard out of Magnolia, where he was the two-time Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year (2021-22). Ford was a McDonald's All American nominee and he led Magnolia to three 4A state titles in four years and 102 wins over his career. He earned 4A State Tournament MVP three times and was the 2022 4A State Tournament MVP after scoring 29 points in the title game, which secured a perfect 30-0 record for Magnolia.

With Ford's departure, Arkansas' roster for 2023-24 now has 12 projected scholarship players — one below the 13 maximum. Four of those players — Davonte Davis, Jordan Walsh, El Ellis and Tramon Mark — have declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility.

Ford is the third Razorback to enter the transfer portal, joining forward Makhel Mitchell and fellow freshman Barry Dunning.

The Razorbacks have added five transfers via the portal so far, all five of which are guards.