HawgBeat - Desi Sills to transfer, says he won't be held back

A little more than a day removed from Arkansas's exit from the Elite 8 in the NCAA tournament, junior guard Desi Sills has announced via Facebook and Instagram that he'll be entering the transfer portal.

Sills wrote: "Dear Razorback nation, I would like to start off by thanking you all for these last three years. I am grateful for all the things my teammates and I were able to accomplish and the memories we were able to make in this year of uncertainty & thanks for pushing me everyday in practice to make me a better player.

"I would like to thanks Coach Anderson staff for recruiting me & Coach Musselman for allowing me the continue to play for my home state. It’s has truly been a pleasure to play at Bud Walton Arena. Lastly, Thank you to my family who have loved and supported me through everything. With that being said I have made the decision to enter my name in the transfer portal. I’m a bucket, but Stay tune what’s coming in the future."

In addition, Sills wrote on Instagram: "I'm going somewhere I can be Desi Sills and not be (held) back! That's that on that. I'm a certified (bucket), y'all will see in the near future."

The Jonesboro, Arkansas native wrapped up his season with 15 starts in 32 games played, averaging 7.5 points per game and 2.7 rebounds. Sills' 20.8 minutes per game were sixth on the team but the minutes came sporadically in during Arkansas's 12-game hot streak.

Sills averaged 11 more minutes per game last season and scored 10.6 points, leading the team in 3-pt percentage, but he seemed to have some limitations put on him by the staff in the back half of this season. He went from taking seven or more shots per game to just a couple on average. Sills only had one double-digit scoring game from January 20th through the end of the season.

Despite sporadic use and play, Sills was called on for big minutes in the Razorbacks' final two games in the Big Dance. Playing 28 and 31 minutes respectively, Sills went a combined 2-8 for four points–adding 12 rebounds and eight assist though.

Sills shot 43% from the field this season and 31.8% from behind the arc. From the free throw line, he shot 67.6%.

As the seventh or eighth man off the bench at times for the Hogs down the season, it's hard to say what Sills' role for Arkansas might've been for next year, but clearly, Sills didn't see it changing enough for him to stay.

Arkansas has two signees coming in but to cover the departures of Sills, Jalen Tate, Justin Smith, Vance Jackson and Moses Moody, they'll need several transfer portal additions to get back up to 13 scholarships for 2021-22.

Coming out of Jonesboro High School, Sills was rated a 3-star with offers from the Hogs, Missouri, UAB, SMU and UALR. His departure leaves just one Razorback left on the Hill that wasn't recruited by Eric Musselman's staff–junior Ethan Henderson.