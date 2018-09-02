The Arkansas Razorbacks opened the season with a home game against FCS opponent Eastern Illinois and kicked off the Chad Morris era with a big win. The new Head Hog, now 1-0, said that though he doesn't usually let himself reflect ahead of big games, he took a moment on the field before the game with his son, 2020 quarterback prospect Chandler Morris, and thought about how monumental the moment was for his family, his career and for the state of Arkansas.

"It was kind of surreal to see the many people that have sacrificed for this University and this program for many, many years," Morris said post-game. "It was just something that hit me and I couldn’t help but look at the field and think of the people that have sweated, and cried and bled and laughed. They’ve won, they’ve lost, but they’re all Razorbacks. That was special."

The Razorbacks handled the Panthers 55-20 in front of a large group of prospects and though not sold out, the stadium was still loud and provided juice for the players as they began what they hope is a better season than the last. Coming from a program in Dallas that's possibly known for how little fans support the program, being in front of what ended up being a below-average crowd was a huge upgrade for the head coach from Texas.

"The atmosphere running through the ‘A’ was incredible," Morris said. "Walking through and touching the state of Arkansas, touching the stone, as we walked in there; there was a lot of energy and we all felt it. I definitely want to say thank you for that. The stadium was outstanding. It definitely lived up to everything we thought walking in here."

It wasn't just the beginning of a new era for the team, but for the athletic department as well that was able to celebrate the end product of the North end zone expansion project.

"Thinking of those who have sacrificed financially to get this building built, this north end zone complex, the renovations all over the stadium to want to be great and to want to be first class," Morris said. "The step that they’ve taken to get to this point. We’re a work in progress, but we’re going to get there.”

Saturday’s crowd - 63,342 - was the second lowest attendance for a Fayetteville home opener since Reynolds Razorback Stadium expanded in 2001, but several factors likely contributed to the small number.

It could've been the easy opponent, the hot, humid and very sunny weather or the Labor Day weekend, or perhaps the attendance dip was a residual effect from the 4-8 record in 2017. In the six previous Fayetteville home openers against FCS opponents, Arkansas had an average attendance of 68,556.

Whatever the case may be, the Razorbacks got the win and that's really all anyone wanted anyways. The Hogs play on the road at Colorado State this Saturday.