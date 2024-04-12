HawgBeat's Mason Choate brings you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen. Jackson Fuller of the Southwest Times Record joins to preview Arkansas baseball's weekend series against the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Recapping the midweek wins over San Jose State, talking just how deep Arkansas' roster is, bold predictions for the weekend and more.

You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.