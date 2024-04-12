Advertisement
Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Arkansas at Alabama series preview

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
HawgBeat's Mason Choate brings you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen. Jackson Fuller of the Southwest Times Record joins to preview Arkansas baseball's weekend series against the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Recapping the midweek wins over San Jose State, talking just how deep Arkansas' roster is, bold predictions for the weekend and more.

You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.

YouTube

Spotify

Apple

WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 8, San Jose State 2

Arkansas earns 8-2 midweek win over San Jose State

WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 5, San Jose State 1

Arkansas holds San Jose State to 2 hits in 5-1 win

