Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Arkansas at Auburn series recap

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen. The guys recap Arkansas baseball's weekend series victory over the Auburn Tigers at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama.

Tune in for a full recap of all three games, plenty of analysis and notes, plus weekend MVPs.

Watch on YouTube, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.

